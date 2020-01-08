All apartments in Chandler
1219 S EMMETT Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1219 S EMMETT Drive

1219 South Emmet Drive · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

1219 South Emmet Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
volleyball court
Fantastic well kept home in wonderful neighborhood with 3 community pools, spas, parks, sand volleyball, & play areas for kids/pets. Interior painted with custom neutral tones, 9' ceilings, nice appliances & light fixtures & recessed lighting in all the right places. Home has spacious master suite with double vanities & huge walk-in closet. Roomy kitchen with pull-out shelving & eat-in dining. Large living area. Upstairs laundry. 1/2 bath downstairs with pedestal sink. Extra storage under staircase. Front yard maintained by HOA. Clean, vacant, & move-in ready. Close to 202 Freeway, San Tan Village Mall, dining, entertainment, & Chandler/Gilbert CC.All appliances provided by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 S EMMETT Drive have any available units?
1219 S EMMETT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 S EMMETT Drive have?
Some of 1219 S EMMETT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 S EMMETT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1219 S EMMETT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 S EMMETT Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 S EMMETT Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1219 S EMMETT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1219 S EMMETT Drive does offer parking.
Does 1219 S EMMETT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 S EMMETT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 S EMMETT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1219 S EMMETT Drive has a pool.
Does 1219 S EMMETT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1219 S EMMETT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 S EMMETT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 S EMMETT Drive has units with dishwashers.
