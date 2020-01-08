1219 S EMMETT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool volleyball court

Fantastic well kept home in wonderful neighborhood with 3 community pools, spas, parks, sand volleyball, & play areas for kids/pets. Interior painted with custom neutral tones, 9' ceilings, nice appliances & light fixtures & recessed lighting in all the right places. Home has spacious master suite with double vanities & huge walk-in closet. Roomy kitchen with pull-out shelving & eat-in dining. Large living area. Upstairs laundry. 1/2 bath downstairs with pedestal sink. Extra storage under staircase. Front yard maintained by HOA. Clean, vacant, & move-in ready. Close to 202 Freeway, San Tan Village Mall, dining, entertainment, & Chandler/Gilbert CC.All appliances provided by the owner.