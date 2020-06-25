All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

1197 S ROGER Way

1197 South Roger Way · No Longer Available
Location

1197 South Roger Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home near the community pool and within walking distance to Arbuckle Park! Nice Great Room ,with Dining Area. Stainless Steal refrigerator,with Smooth Top Stove and Brand New Dryer and Microwave oven...... Well designed floor-plan maximizes the square footage which includes breakfast bar, master retreat with walk-in closet, two full baths with nice counters and two other bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Other amenities include Laminate throughout home.***Ceiling fans throughout and Wood Blinds **Cute back yard with covered patio . HOA takes care of the front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1197 S ROGER Way have any available units?
1197 S ROGER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1197 S ROGER Way have?
Some of 1197 S ROGER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1197 S ROGER Way currently offering any rent specials?
1197 S ROGER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1197 S ROGER Way pet-friendly?
No, 1197 S ROGER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1197 S ROGER Way offer parking?
Yes, 1197 S ROGER Way offers parking.
Does 1197 S ROGER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1197 S ROGER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1197 S ROGER Way have a pool?
Yes, 1197 S ROGER Way has a pool.
Does 1197 S ROGER Way have accessible units?
No, 1197 S ROGER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1197 S ROGER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1197 S ROGER Way has units with dishwashers.
