1197 S ROGER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home near the community pool and within walking distance to Arbuckle Park! Nice Great Room ,with Dining Area. Stainless Steal refrigerator,with Smooth Top Stove and Brand New Dryer and Microwave oven...... Well designed floor-plan maximizes the square footage which includes breakfast bar, master retreat with walk-in closet, two full baths with nice counters and two other bedrooms both with walk-in closets. Other amenities include Laminate throughout home.***Ceiling fans throughout and Wood Blinds **Cute back yard with covered patio . HOA takes care of the front yard.