1170 W. Chicago Street

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Major Cross Streets are Dobson and Chandler Blvd

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq Footage: 2018



Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



Don't miss out on this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story Chandler home. Downstairs features a formal living room, family room, large eat-in kitchen with an island, and tile in all high traffic areas. Upstairs features large master bedroom with walk in closet and three additional bedrooms. Home sits next to a greenbelt with easy to maintain desert landscaping in both the front and backyards. Conveniently located close to all the entertainment of downtown Chandler as well as easy access to Loop 101 and 202 freeways.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.