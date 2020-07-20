All apartments in Chandler
1170 W. Chicago Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

1170 W. Chicago Street

1170 West Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

1170 West Chicago Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Dobson and Chandler Blvd
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq Footage: 2018

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

Don't miss out on this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story Chandler home. Downstairs features a formal living room, family room, large eat-in kitchen with an island, and tile in all high traffic areas. Upstairs features large master bedroom with walk in closet and three additional bedrooms. Home sits next to a greenbelt with easy to maintain desert landscaping in both the front and backyards. Conveniently located close to all the entertainment of downtown Chandler as well as easy access to Loop 101 and 202 freeways.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Other Deposits may apply.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

