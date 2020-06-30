All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
1117 W HIGHLAND Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

1117 W HIGHLAND Street

1117 West Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 West Highland Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully upgraded home is located on an oversized cul de sac lot directly across from the community pool and park. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, formal areas, family room, and cozy fireplace. Large master with sitting area and walk-in closet. Stained concrete floors and custom chalkboard paint in the hallway. Upgraded doors, fixtures, and blinds throughout. Huge backyard with sport court, and grassy play area.Property Available 9/17/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1425/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 W HIGHLAND Street have any available units?
1117 W HIGHLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 W HIGHLAND Street have?
Some of 1117 W HIGHLAND Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 W HIGHLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1117 W HIGHLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 W HIGHLAND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 W HIGHLAND Street is pet friendly.
Does 1117 W HIGHLAND Street offer parking?
No, 1117 W HIGHLAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 1117 W HIGHLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 W HIGHLAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 W HIGHLAND Street have a pool?
Yes, 1117 W HIGHLAND Street has a pool.
Does 1117 W HIGHLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 1117 W HIGHLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 W HIGHLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 W HIGHLAND Street has units with dishwashers.

