1117 W HIGHLAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully upgraded home is located on an oversized cul de sac lot directly across from the community pool and park. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, formal areas, family room, and cozy fireplace. Large master with sitting area and walk-in closet. Stained concrete floors and custom chalkboard paint in the hallway. Upgraded doors, fixtures, and blinds throughout. Huge backyard with sport court, and grassy play area.Property Available 9/17/19Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1425/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin