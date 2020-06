Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This charming home will not last long! Granite counters, stainless appliances, travertine and carpet flooring, 2 tone paint throughout and a north/south exposure. The kitchen is loaded with cupboards and has a large granite island! The master suite has a gorgeous travertine inlaid shower, double granite vanities, walk in closets, plant shelves and decorative niches. Come and see it before it's gone! Third bedroom does not have a closet. Prefer NO pets. One small dog, NO cats.