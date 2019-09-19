All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1050 W Seagull Dr

1050 West Seagull Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1050 West Seagull Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - If big beautiful green trees, walking & biking paths, community parks, and lush greenbelts are your idea of the perfect community, then look no further! Clemente Ranch offers this and so much more! Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment and easy freeway access. Upon arriving you'll be greeted by the majestic ficus tree. Step inside to the open light and bright floor plan complete with granite counter tops and backsplash in the kitchen, breakfast bar, eating area, and an inviting family room. Retiring at the end of the day is sure to be a treat in your master suite, plantations shutters, and an ensuite bathroom featuring his & her vanities, and separate shower room. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms and a full bath with room for all! Brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout! NO PETS! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5125420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 W Seagull Dr have any available units?
1050 W Seagull Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1050 W Seagull Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1050 W Seagull Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 W Seagull Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1050 W Seagull Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1050 W Seagull Dr offer parking?
No, 1050 W Seagull Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1050 W Seagull Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 W Seagull Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 W Seagull Dr have a pool?
No, 1050 W Seagull Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1050 W Seagull Dr have accessible units?
No, 1050 W Seagull Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 W Seagull Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 W Seagull Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 W Seagull Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 W Seagull Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
