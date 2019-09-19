1050 W Seagull Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - If big beautiful green trees, walking & biking paths, community parks, and lush greenbelts are your idea of the perfect community, then look no further! Clemente Ranch offers this and so much more! Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment and easy freeway access. Upon arriving you'll be greeted by the majestic ficus tree. Step inside to the open light and bright floor plan complete with granite counter tops and backsplash in the kitchen, breakfast bar, eating area, and an inviting family room. Retiring at the end of the day is sure to be a treat in your master suite, plantations shutters, and an ensuite bathroom featuring his & her vanities, and separate shower room. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms and a full bath with room for all! Brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout! NO PETS! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5125420)