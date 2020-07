Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments e-payments

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come home to Aventura Apartments where you can escape the city and enjoy resort-style one, two, and three-bedroom apartment living. When you choose to rent at Aventura Apartments you'll find high-end luxury amenities such as two glistening swimming pools adorned with cabanas to encourage you to relax and escape the desert sun, fire pits for outdoor evenings, and a 24-hour fitness center. Inside, we've designed our apartment interiors to offer a distinct and sophisticated living experience complete with quartz counters, wood-style flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. Each layout is an opportunity for you to create a space that reflects your personal style. Stop by for a tour and see for yourself what a difference thoughtful architecture and socially inspired design can make when a creating a new place to come home to. Our convenient access to ...