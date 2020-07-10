908 E Brooke Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage playground basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2fb42a04a ---- This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has space in all the right places! The first floor has open entertainment from the kitchen, dining, and living room. Also located on the 1st floor is a half bath. Upstairs has 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, and the master suite with dual sinks, tub, and shower. 2 car garage that also has a slop sink for easy clean up! Front patio faces a green belt and the home is located near a playground and basket ball court. Availability Date: Available Pet Restrictions: Upon approval with pet fee. Breed restrictions apply Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $1,295 Security Deposit $1,295 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total $2,715 plus applicable city tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,295 Monthly Rent $1,295 plus applicable City Tax & 2% Admin Fee Renters Insurance: Required Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change