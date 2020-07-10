All apartments in Avondale
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

908 E Brooke Place

908 East Brooke Place · No Longer Available
Location

908 East Brooke Place, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2fb42a04a ---- This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has space in all the right places! The first floor has open entertainment from the kitchen, dining, and living room. Also located on the 1st floor is a half bath. Upstairs has 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, and the master suite with dual sinks, tub, and shower. 2 car garage that also has a slop sink for easy clean up! Front patio faces a green belt and the home is located near a playground and basket ball court. Availability Date: Available Pet Restrictions: Upon approval with pet fee. Breed restrictions apply Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $1,295 Security Deposit $1,295 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total $2,715 plus applicable city tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,295 Monthly Rent $1,295 plus applicable City Tax & 2% Admin Fee Renters Insurance: Required Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 E Brooke Place have any available units?
908 E Brooke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 E Brooke Place have?
Some of 908 E Brooke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 E Brooke Place currently offering any rent specials?
908 E Brooke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 E Brooke Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 E Brooke Place is pet friendly.
Does 908 E Brooke Place offer parking?
Yes, 908 E Brooke Place offers parking.
Does 908 E Brooke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 E Brooke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 E Brooke Place have a pool?
No, 908 E Brooke Place does not have a pool.
Does 908 E Brooke Place have accessible units?
No, 908 E Brooke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 908 E Brooke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 E Brooke Place does not have units with dishwashers.

