822 S. 117th Drive

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM HOME IN AVONDALE!! - THIS FORMER MODEL 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME HAS SOARING CEILINGS, CUSTOM PAINT, 6 PANEL DOORS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, WIRED FOR SURROUND SOUND, SECURITY SYSTEM, DIAGONAL TILE, ACCENT WINDOWS, FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND A LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND. LUXURIOUS MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS WITH A BAY WINDOW. MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS. UPSTAIRS ARE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WALK-IN CLOSETS AND A LOFT. THE DRIVE WAY IS PEBBLED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2747309)