809 S 113TH Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

This gorgeous 4 bedroom home has been well maintained and is move in ready. You will enjoy all the space this home has to offer with dining in the living room, as well as a family room and eat in kitchen. The NEST thermostat is an added bonus. If you are looking for an office then look no further because the 4th bedroom has a very nice built in desk and bookshelf combination, and there is still plenty of room to fit a full size bed if you so desire. This home is low maintenance with the beautifully landscaped front and back yard with a nice patch of grass in the backyard. The view fence lends itself to a wide open feeling which borders community greenbelt and waking path. You will love all that this community has to offer with a ramada with tables and BBQ area along with a playground.