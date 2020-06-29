All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:32 PM

809 S 113TH Avenue

809 South 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 South 113th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
This gorgeous 4 bedroom home has been well maintained and is move in ready. You will enjoy all the space this home has to offer with dining in the living room, as well as a family room and eat in kitchen. The NEST thermostat is an added bonus. If you are looking for an office then look no further because the 4th bedroom has a very nice built in desk and bookshelf combination, and there is still plenty of room to fit a full size bed if you so desire. This home is low maintenance with the beautifully landscaped front and back yard with a nice patch of grass in the backyard. The view fence lends itself to a wide open feeling which borders community greenbelt and waking path. You will love all that this community has to offer with a ramada with tables and BBQ area along with a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 S 113TH Avenue have any available units?
809 S 113TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 S 113TH Avenue have?
Some of 809 S 113TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 S 113TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
809 S 113TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 S 113TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 809 S 113TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 809 S 113TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 809 S 113TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 809 S 113TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 S 113TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 S 113TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 809 S 113TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 809 S 113TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 809 S 113TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 809 S 113TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 S 113TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
