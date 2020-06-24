806 S 111th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This cute home has new carpet and paint in desert colors. Kitchen island and tile in all the right places. Master bedroom split. Grass in back yard and low maintenance desert to front. Tenant verifies school information and room dimensions. Application fee applies. Tenants rights - Viewing by appointment only.