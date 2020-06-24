All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 806 S 111th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
806 S 111th Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

806 S 111th Drive

806 South 111th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

806 South 111th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This cute home has new carpet and paint in desert colors. Kitchen island and tile in all the right places. Master bedroom split. Grass in back yard and low maintenance desert to front. Tenant verifies school information and room dimensions. Application fee applies. Tenants rights - Viewing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 S 111th Drive have any available units?
806 S 111th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 S 111th Drive have?
Some of 806 S 111th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 S 111th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
806 S 111th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 S 111th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 806 S 111th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 806 S 111th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 806 S 111th Drive offers parking.
Does 806 S 111th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 S 111th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 S 111th Drive have a pool?
No, 806 S 111th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 806 S 111th Drive have accessible units?
No, 806 S 111th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 806 S 111th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 S 111th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College