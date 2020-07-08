All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:10 AM

710 N 112TH Drive

710 112th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 112th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Community pool! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths+ LOFT! All tile downstairs in the formal living area, kitchen and the spacious family room at the back. New carpet upstairs in bedrooms and loft!! Kitchen features wrap around serving bar, lots of counter space and cabinets, pantry, eating area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, bath with dual sinks and separate tub/shower. Inside laundry room. Two car garage. Landscaped backyard with covered patio. Grass needs some TLC right now!. Clean and ready for move in! (a new dishwasher will be installed prior to tenant move in!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N 112TH Drive have any available units?
710 N 112TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 N 112TH Drive have?
Some of 710 N 112TH Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N 112TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 N 112TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N 112TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 710 N 112TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 710 N 112TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 710 N 112TH Drive offers parking.
Does 710 N 112TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 N 112TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N 112TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 710 N 112TH Drive has a pool.
Does 710 N 112TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 N 112TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N 112TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 N 112TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

