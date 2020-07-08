710 N 112TH Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Community pool! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths+ LOFT! All tile downstairs in the formal living area, kitchen and the spacious family room at the back. New carpet upstairs in bedrooms and loft!! Kitchen features wrap around serving bar, lots of counter space and cabinets, pantry, eating area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, bath with dual sinks and separate tub/shower. Inside laundry room. Two car garage. Landscaped backyard with covered patio. Grass needs some TLC right now!. Clean and ready for move in! (a new dishwasher will be installed prior to tenant move in!)