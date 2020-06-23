All apartments in Avondale
705 S 113th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

705 S 113th Ave

705 South 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

705 South 113th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b80307d0fa ----
Gorgeous 4 Bedrm Home with tile floors in kitchen, laundry, baths. Bedroom & three-quarter bath downstairs. Love the warm wood finish of the family room floor. Large Master Suite Upstairs Features Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks, Garden tub, Separate Toilet Rm. Ceiling fans throughout! Storage space galore under stairwell closet, kitchen pantry, upstairs linen, large laundry room. Easy care yards and covered patio. Easy walk to two community greenbelts, great Avondale shopping nearby. City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.5%

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount AvailablenHelping Heroes Discount availabl

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 S 113th Ave have any available units?
705 S 113th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 S 113th Ave have?
Some of 705 S 113th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 S 113th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
705 S 113th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 S 113th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 S 113th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 705 S 113th Ave offer parking?
No, 705 S 113th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 705 S 113th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 S 113th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 S 113th Ave have a pool?
No, 705 S 113th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 705 S 113th Ave have accessible units?
No, 705 S 113th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 705 S 113th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 S 113th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
