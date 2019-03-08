All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 418 S 112TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
418 S 112TH Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

418 S 112TH Drive

418 South 112th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

418 South 112th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Avondale Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, open kitchen with kitchen island and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom, walk-in showers, vanity sinks, and a large backyard. Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry and so much more!! Great Location near shopping centers, schools, restaurants, city library, and the 10 freeway!! Don't miss out on this lovely home! *Verify Pet policy prior to Applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 S 112TH Drive have any available units?
418 S 112TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 S 112TH Drive have?
Some of 418 S 112TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 S 112TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
418 S 112TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 S 112TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 S 112TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 418 S 112TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 418 S 112TH Drive offers parking.
Does 418 S 112TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 S 112TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 S 112TH Drive have a pool?
No, 418 S 112TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 418 S 112TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 418 S 112TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 418 S 112TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 S 112TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College