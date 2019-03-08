418 S 112TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Avondale Home features tile and carpet flooring throughout all living areas, open kitchen with kitchen island and a pantry for extra storage! Additional highlights include a master bedroom, walk-in showers, vanity sinks, and a large backyard. Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry and so much more!! Great Location near shopping centers, schools, restaurants, city library, and the 10 freeway!! Don't miss out on this lovely home! *Verify Pet policy prior to Applying*