3722 N. Lavender Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

POOL, FIREPIT AND MORE!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOUSE! - 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH A LARGE REAR YARD THAT HAS A POOL, A FIREPIT AND SITTING AREA, A PUTTING GREEN WITH A CHIPPING AREA AND IS LOCATED IN A CUL-DE-SAC ON A CORNER LOT IN A LAKE SUBDIVISION. THERE IS A LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN HAS ALL APPLIANCES, A BREAKFAST BAR AND A PANTRY. THERE IS ALSO A FORMAL DINING AREA. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS ON THE GROUND FLOOR WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINKS, A ROMAN TUB AND AN EXIT TO THE REAR YARD. VAULTED CEILINGS, FANS, 2'' BLINDS AND CERAMIC TILE. THE LOFT HAS BUILT-IN SHELVES AS DOES THE 2ND AND 3RD BEDROOMS. EASY ACCESS TO THE 101 AND I-10.



