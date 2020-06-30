All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive

3712 North Copenhagen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3712 North Copenhagen Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Garden Lakes Beauty!!! Amazingly secluded large backyard with fenced sparkling pool including water features and Backyard also boasts a grassy area with jungle gym for the kids entertainment. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Large family room with wood burning brick fireplace and french doors exiting to covered patio, large living room with formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Absolutely fantastic home for entertaining. Tenant's rights 24-hour notice please.Completely Furnished!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive have any available units?
3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive have?
Some of 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive offers parking.
Does 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive has a pool.
Does 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College