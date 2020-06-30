3712 N COPENHAGEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Garden Lakes Beauty!!! Amazingly secluded large backyard with fenced sparkling pool including water features and Backyard also boasts a grassy area with jungle gym for the kids entertainment. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Large family room with wood burning brick fireplace and french doors exiting to covered patio, large living room with formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Absolutely fantastic home for entertaining. Tenant's rights 24-hour notice please.Completely Furnished!!