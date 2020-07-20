All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557

3707 North Wintergreen Way · No Longer Available
Avondale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3707 North Wintergreen Way, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bed 2 Bath at GARDENS LAKES with POOL Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: GARDEN LAKE ESTATES

Beautiful, well maintained home in the desirable Garden Lakes community. Refinished cabinets in the kitchen, pantry and bathroom. Dual sinks in the master bathroom with separate tub and updated walk in shower. Relaxing backyard with a sparkling saltwater pool, covered patio and beautiful landscaping. Easy freeway access to 101 and I-10. This is a must see. Pool Service and Lawn Service included.

Cross Streets: Indian School & 111th Ave.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE3854220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 have any available units?
3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 currently offering any rent specials?
3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 pet-friendly?
No, 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 offer parking?
No, 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 does not offer parking.
Does 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 have a pool?
Yes, 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 has a pool.
Does 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 have accessible units?
No, 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557 does not have units with air conditioning.
