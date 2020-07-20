3707 N Wintergreen Way 21176557

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

3 Bed 2 Bath at GARDENS LAKES with POOL Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: GARDEN LAKE ESTATES



Beautiful, well maintained home in the desirable Garden Lakes community. Refinished cabinets in the kitchen, pantry and bathroom. Dual sinks in the master bathroom with separate tub and updated walk in shower. Relaxing backyard with a sparkling saltwater pool, covered patio and beautiful landscaping. Easy freeway access to 101 and I-10. This is a must see. Pool Service and Lawn Service included.



Cross Streets: Indian School & 111th Ave.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



