This is a very well maintained and very clean 4 bedroom, 2 bath full bathroom Avondale home. Home features a living room, with a wet bar, and a large great room with an open kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets. Large great room features a fire place. Home has tile and laminate wood flooring throughout entire house. Conveniently located close to Loop 101 and 303 freeways, as well as I10.