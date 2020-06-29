All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 3209 North 110th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3209 North 110th Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 12:36 AM

3209 North 110th Avenue

3209 North 110th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3209 North 110th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Avondale paradise! Stunning home that has so much to show off. This home is so welcoming and easy to make it your own, from your entry to your backyard! Some of the many features include a formal dining area, gloss flooring and carpet, neutral paint, walk-in shower, big refreshing pool, the list goes on and on! Come see this gem for yourself!

1 small pet allowed.

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 North 110th Avenue have any available units?
3209 North 110th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 3209 North 110th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3209 North 110th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 North 110th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 North 110th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3209 North 110th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3209 North 110th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3209 North 110th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 North 110th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 North 110th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3209 North 110th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3209 North 110th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3209 North 110th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 North 110th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 North 110th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 North 110th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 North 110th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College