3201 N 127th Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4f572e055 ---- Located in this desirable Avondale community of Corte Sierra, this beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a two car garage. Large open living room and dining room with open staircase greets you with high vaulted ceilings expanding throughout home. The large, open concept kitchen family Room with casual dining area offers kitchen island along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space as well as direct access to the dining room and pantry. Privately located downstairs is one bedroom and full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms plus a great master suite upstairs. The Master ensuite is complete with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. The home is tastefully decorated with a neutral two-tone paint interior, carpet/tile flooring and ceiling fans in all the right places. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and will be ready for move in June 1! STATUS: Available 6/14/2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: carpet / tile GARAGE/PARKING: two car KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: YARD: Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



