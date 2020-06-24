All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:24 PM

3201 N 127th Dr

3201 North 127th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 North 127th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f4f572e055 ---- Located in this desirable Avondale community of Corte Sierra, this beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a two car garage. Large open living room and dining room with open staircase greets you with high vaulted ceilings expanding throughout home. The large, open concept kitchen family Room with casual dining area offers kitchen island along with plenty of cabinet and counter top space as well as direct access to the dining room and pantry. Privately located downstairs is one bedroom and full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms plus a great master suite upstairs. The Master ensuite is complete with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. The home is tastefully decorated with a neutral two-tone paint interior, carpet/tile flooring and ceiling fans in all the right places. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and will be ready for move in June 1! STATUS: Available 6/14/2019 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: carpet / tile GARAGE/PARKING: two car KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: YARD: Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months Ceiling Fan Disposal Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 N 127th Dr have any available units?
3201 N 127th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 N 127th Dr have?
Some of 3201 N 127th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 N 127th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3201 N 127th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 N 127th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 N 127th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3201 N 127th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3201 N 127th Dr offers parking.
Does 3201 N 127th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 N 127th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 N 127th Dr have a pool?
No, 3201 N 127th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3201 N 127th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3201 N 127th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 N 127th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 N 127th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
