2830 N 106th Ave

Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Great price on this home in convenient location - Recently professionally cleaned and ready for move into! Small but great price for this location. Large open dine in kitchen. Great location with easy access to 1-10 and Loop 101 Near Banner Hospital, football stadium and Westgate shopping and restaurants.No refrigerator as pictured. $1275 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $10 monthly admin fee. Email for showings and questions.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4886892)