Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

2830 N 106th Ave

2830 North 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2830 North 106th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Los Arbolitos Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great price on this home in convenient location - Recently professionally cleaned and ready for move into! Small but great price for this location. Large open dine in kitchen. Great location with easy access to 1-10 and Loop 101 Near Banner Hospital, football stadium and Westgate shopping and restaurants.No refrigerator as pictured. $1275 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog. Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $10 monthly admin fee. Email for showings and questions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4886892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 N 106th Ave have any available units?
2830 N 106th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 2830 N 106th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2830 N 106th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 N 106th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 N 106th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2830 N 106th Ave offer parking?
No, 2830 N 106th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2830 N 106th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 N 106th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 N 106th Ave have a pool?
No, 2830 N 106th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2830 N 106th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2830 N 106th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 N 106th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 N 106th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 N 106th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 N 106th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
