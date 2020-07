Amenities

Great Area close to Shopping, Parks, Restaurants, Schools and much more! Nice open floor plan with 4 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a great room leading right into the spacious kitchen. Master bedroom with a full master bathroom/ double sinks and a separate shower and soaking tub. This home sits on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac that offers RV Gate and plenty of space. You won't want to miss out on this one for only $1395.00 a month plus taxes/fees