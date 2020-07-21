All apartments in Avondale
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:06 AM

222 S 126TH Avenue

222 South 126th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

222 South 126th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
DON'T MISS THIS ONE !This awesome, split floor plan 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home PLUS den has all the space you need with 1,917 sq feet and is located in the desirable Coldwater Springs neighborhood. Newer Interior Paint, Newer Dishwasher Lovely Newer wood flooring in all the right places provides easy maintenance Vaulted Ceilings and faux wood blinds give it a sleek look. Enjoy the large private yard . Gas BBQ Hookup is ready for you on the extended covered patio. **Photos are Prior to Owner Move Out**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S 126TH Avenue have any available units?
222 S 126TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 S 126TH Avenue have?
Some of 222 S 126TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S 126TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 S 126TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S 126TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 S 126TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 222 S 126TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 S 126TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 222 S 126TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 S 126TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S 126TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 S 126TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 S 126TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 S 126TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S 126TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 S 126TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
