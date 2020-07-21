222 S 126TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

DON'T MISS THIS ONE !This awesome, split floor plan 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home PLUS den has all the space you need with 1,917 sq feet and is located in the desirable Coldwater Springs neighborhood. Newer Interior Paint, Newer Dishwasher Lovely Newer wood flooring in all the right places provides easy maintenance Vaulted Ceilings and faux wood blinds give it a sleek look. Enjoy the large private yard . Gas BBQ Hookup is ready for you on the extended covered patio. **Photos are Prior to Owner Move Out**