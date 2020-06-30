2063 N 110TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing views at this beautiful waterfront home located on a corner lot w/ views of the lakes from the front and back yard. It has a great split floor plan of 4 bed and 2 bath w/ 10' ceilings, raised panel doors, over-sized windows throughout the house. A spacious kitchen w/ large kitchen island includes new stainless steel appliances, granite-look countertops, chandelier at the breakfast area overlooking family room w/ view windows of the lake. Master bedroom has a bay window and en-suite w/ double sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower and huge walk-in closet. The extended covered patio, pergola w/ string lights, mature trees, huge grassy area makes it the perfect entertaining space. 3 car garage with built-in cabinets.Rent includes washer, dryer, fridge and security cameras set-up ready.