Avondale, AZ
2063 N 110TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

2063 N 110TH Avenue

2063 North 110th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2063 North 110th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing views at this beautiful waterfront home located on a corner lot w/ views of the lakes from the front and back yard. It has a great split floor plan of 4 bed and 2 bath w/ 10' ceilings, raised panel doors, over-sized windows throughout the house. A spacious kitchen w/ large kitchen island includes new stainless steel appliances, granite-look countertops, chandelier at the breakfast area overlooking family room w/ view windows of the lake. Master bedroom has a bay window and en-suite w/ double sinks, garden tub, stand alone shower and huge walk-in closet. The extended covered patio, pergola w/ string lights, mature trees, huge grassy area makes it the perfect entertaining space. 3 car garage with built-in cabinets.Rent includes washer, dryer, fridge and security cameras set-up ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 N 110TH Avenue have any available units?
2063 N 110TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 N 110TH Avenue have?
Some of 2063 N 110TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 N 110TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2063 N 110TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 N 110TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2063 N 110TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 2063 N 110TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2063 N 110TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2063 N 110TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 N 110TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 N 110TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2063 N 110TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2063 N 110TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2063 N 110TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 N 110TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 N 110TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

