Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Awesome condo FOR LEASE OR FOR SALE close to Sams club, Walgreens, Waffle House, IHOP, Lowes, LA Fitness, Home Depot, Walmart, Food City, CVS, 99 Cent Store, 10 fwy and so much more.BRAND NEW carpet and stainless steel appliances. Tile in the kitchen and vinyl wood throughout. One car Garage, Very private street, with great floor plan and plenty of balconies. All three bedrooms with balcony. Washer and dryer includedThis property will not last, please schedule a showing today!