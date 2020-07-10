All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

1949 N 107th Dr

1949 North 107th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1949 North 107th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2713f99028 ----
Lakefront Home in Awesome Avondale! Enjoy Open Floor Plan, Tile & Wood Floors, Decor Ledges, Ceiling Fans Throughout & All Appliances Included! Kitchen Opens to Family Rm w/ Views to Lake & Covered Patio. View Fence Has Critter Screen at Bottom so No Roaming Pets! Access Gate to Lake Front Where You Can Fish Just Steps From Your Door! Master Features Vaulted Ceiling, Spacious Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Frosted Glass Shower, Oval Soaking Tub. Double Door Den is Just off Kitchen. Linen Pantry Next To Laundry Rm. Garage Has Great Lighting & Work Bench! Amazing Convenience w/ Quick Hop to I-10 & Loop 101. Close To Glendale Arena, Cardinals Stadium, Shopping, Movie Theaters & Parks. Touchup Cleaning is Scheduled. See Today!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 N 107th Dr have any available units?
1949 N 107th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1949 N 107th Dr have?
Some of 1949 N 107th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 N 107th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1949 N 107th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 N 107th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1949 N 107th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1949 N 107th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1949 N 107th Dr offers parking.
Does 1949 N 107th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1949 N 107th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 N 107th Dr have a pool?
No, 1949 N 107th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1949 N 107th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1949 N 107th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 N 107th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1949 N 107th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

