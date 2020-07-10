1949 N 107th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Lakefront Home in Awesome Avondale! Enjoy Open Floor Plan, Tile & Wood Floors, Decor Ledges, Ceiling Fans Throughout & All Appliances Included! Kitchen Opens to Family Rm w/ Views to Lake & Covered Patio. View Fence Has Critter Screen at Bottom so No Roaming Pets! Access Gate to Lake Front Where You Can Fish Just Steps From Your Door! Master Features Vaulted Ceiling, Spacious Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Frosted Glass Shower, Oval Soaking Tub. Double Door Den is Just off Kitchen. Linen Pantry Next To Laundry Rm. Garage Has Great Lighting & Work Bench! Amazing Convenience w/ Quick Hop to I-10 & Loop 101. Close To Glendale Arena, Cardinals Stadium, Shopping, Movie Theaters & Parks. Touchup Cleaning is Scheduled. See Today!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



