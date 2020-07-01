136 South 108th Avenue

Amenities

Property Amenities

**New Carpet being installed 3/16- New Photos Coming Soon** Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Avondale Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Huge Living Room with Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.