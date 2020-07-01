All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 136 South 108th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
136 South 108th Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 12:46 PM

136 South 108th Avenue

136 South 108th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

136 South 108th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Roosevelt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
**New Carpet being installed 3/16- New Photos Coming Soon** Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Avondale Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Huge Living Room with Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Dual Vanity, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 South 108th Avenue have any available units?
136 South 108th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 136 South 108th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
136 South 108th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 South 108th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 136 South 108th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 136 South 108th Avenue offer parking?
No, 136 South 108th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 136 South 108th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 South 108th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 South 108th Avenue have a pool?
No, 136 South 108th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 136 South 108th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 136 South 108th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 136 South 108th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 South 108th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 South 108th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 South 108th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College