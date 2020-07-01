13152 W FAIRMONT Avenue

13152 Fairmont Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85340 Dysart Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME LOCATED IN DYSART RANCH. LARGE LIVING & DINING ROOM WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. LARGE KITCHEN W/COUNTER & CABINET SPACE. FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. NEW CARPET DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE COVERED PATIO. CLOSE TO FREEWAYS & SHOPPING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
