Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground

Perfect for any family! Located inside a great little neighborhood cul-de-sac and right across the street from a huge green belt and nice little kiddie playground! This home has a spacious family room, breakfast nook and kitchen. Master suite is large & has dual sinks, separate tub and shower and big walk in closet. A must see!