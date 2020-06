Amenities

3 Bedrooms + Den, 2 Bathrooms. Brand new wood-looking vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features island, eat in kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven and built-in microwave. Family Room and living room. Master suite features walk in closet and dual sinks. Washer and dryer are also included! Grass front yard. Call now to view!