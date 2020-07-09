All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12910 West Monte Vista Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12910 West Monte Vista Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

12910 West Monte Vista Road

12910 West Monte Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12910 West Monte Vista Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely and spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath two-story home ready to be all yours! This home has an ideal open floor plan, tiled flooring throughout, picture perfect kitchen with light wood cabinetry and light tiled countertops. This home is easy to fall in love with, is perfect size for family gatherings and has everything you will need! Don't pass this up, schedule your tour today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12910 West Monte Vista Road have any available units?
12910 West Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 12910 West Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
12910 West Monte Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12910 West Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 12910 West Monte Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12910 West Monte Vista Road offer parking?
No, 12910 West Monte Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 12910 West Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12910 West Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12910 West Monte Vista Road have a pool?
No, 12910 West Monte Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 12910 West Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 12910 West Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12910 West Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12910 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12910 West Monte Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12910 West Monte Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College