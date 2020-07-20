12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

FOR RENT !!!! Immediate move in available!!! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home nestled on a quiet corner in Rancho Santa Fe. Easy care Tile Flooring in downstairs Living Room, Kitchen and 1/2 bath. Fresh Paint with All NEW Carpet throughout upstairs. Kitchen has sleek black appliances and newer track lighting. Refrigerator and microwave included! Eating Area has backyard views. Spacious Loft/Family Room upstairs. Master Suite has private full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional Bedrooms and additional full bath upstairs. Computer area in hallway. Washer & Dryer included! Landscaping included! This beautiful home is perfectly located. Close to Estrella Community College, restaurants and shopping. This property will go fast, do not hesitate to schedule a showing today !!