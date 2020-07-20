All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W

12845 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12845 West Edgemont Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
FOR RENT !!!! Immediate move in available!!! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home nestled on a quiet corner in Rancho Santa Fe. Easy care Tile Flooring in downstairs Living Room, Kitchen and 1/2 bath. Fresh Paint with All NEW Carpet throughout upstairs. Kitchen has sleek black appliances and newer track lighting. Refrigerator and microwave included! Eating Area has backyard views. Spacious Loft/Family Room upstairs. Master Suite has private full bath and walk in closet. 2 additional Bedrooms and additional full bath upstairs. Computer area in hallway. Washer & Dryer included! Landscaping included! This beautiful home is perfectly located. Close to Estrella Community College, restaurants and shopping. This property will go fast, do not hesitate to schedule a showing today !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W have any available units?
12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W have?
Some of 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W offers parking.
Does 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W have a pool?
No, 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12845 W EDGEMONT Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
