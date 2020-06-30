12830 W La Reata Ave

Amenities

Remodeled home in great Avondale neighborhood north of I-10 - This awesome home has just been remodeled. Gorgeous new plank flooring just installed and the house has been totally repainted! This 4 bedroom home also has new blinds, ceiling fans, and many new light fixtures. The kitchen features all new modern SS appliances and has lots of counter space. Large loft upstairs means that there are multiple living areas and loads of sq ft for the price. One living area has a custom built entertainment center as well! Come see this one, it's not your typical abused rental home! $1500 security deposit, no pets, $400 cleaning deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, Avondale rental tax of 2.5%. Will be cleaned a ready for you to move into in just a few days!



(RLNE5266109)