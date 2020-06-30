All apartments in Avondale
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

12830 W La Reata Ave

12830 West La Reata Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12830 West La Reata Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled home in great Avondale neighborhood north of I-10 - This awesome home has just been remodeled. Gorgeous new plank flooring just installed and the house has been totally repainted! This 4 bedroom home also has new blinds, ceiling fans, and many new light fixtures. The kitchen features all new modern SS appliances and has lots of counter space. Large loft upstairs means that there are multiple living areas and loads of sq ft for the price. One living area has a custom built entertainment center as well! Come see this one, it's not your typical abused rental home! $1500 security deposit, no pets, $400 cleaning deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, Avondale rental tax of 2.5%. Will be cleaned a ready for you to move into in just a few days!

(RLNE5266109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12830 W La Reata Ave have any available units?
12830 W La Reata Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 12830 W La Reata Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12830 W La Reata Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12830 W La Reata Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12830 W La Reata Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12830 W La Reata Ave offer parking?
No, 12830 W La Reata Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12830 W La Reata Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12830 W La Reata Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12830 W La Reata Ave have a pool?
No, 12830 W La Reata Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12830 W La Reata Ave have accessible units?
No, 12830 W La Reata Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12830 W La Reata Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12830 W La Reata Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12830 W La Reata Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12830 W La Reata Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

