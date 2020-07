Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace carpet

This home has everything. 4 bedrooms, den, 2.5 bathrooms, wood blinds, tiles, new carpet, wood downstairs, new paint. Down stairs also has customized shower. Backyard has covered patio and a sparkling pool with the fence. Very close to the shopping centers and schools. Please come see this beautiful house.