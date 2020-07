Amenities

This great 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is on a semi cul-de-sac road and features tile downstairs and laminate flooring upstairs and on the stairs, formal living and dining rooms, large great room with open kitchen, .5 bath and laundry are down stairs, all four bedrooms are upstairs along with a loft and lots of storage. the backyard features a covered patio and nice landscaping. Close t the I-10 and the Loop 303