Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:40 AM

12626 West Columbus Avenue

12626 West Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12626 West Columbus Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Move In Ready 1,428 sq. ft. Single Level Home Located in the highly desirable community of Corte Sierra off of Indian School & Dysart! This property is stunning! Featuring Vaulted Ceilings, upgraded window coverings, ceiling fans, fixtures, a beautiful private backyard including nice grass, mature trees and a large covered patio! Beautiful tile, plush carpet, and wood flooring in all the right areas! APS and SW Gas Utilities!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12626 West Columbus Avenue have any available units?
12626 West Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12626 West Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 12626 West Columbus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12626 West Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12626 West Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12626 West Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12626 West Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12626 West Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 12626 West Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12626 West Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12626 West Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12626 West Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 12626 West Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12626 West Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12626 West Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12626 West Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12626 West Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
