All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12618 W Catalina Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12618 W Catalina Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

12618 W Catalina Dr

12618 West Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12618 West Catalina Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
12618 W Catalina Dr Available 06/27/20 All new flooring and paint and a private pool! - Available soon! New paint and carpet currently being installed! Large 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Corte Sierra. Private pool with pool service included. One bedroom downstairs. Large living areas, SS appliances, lots of tile downstairs, and all appliances are included. Balcony has a ''study nook'' perfect for a desk. Grass area in backyard. $10 mthly admin, $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit. No pets (new carpet). Tenant to provide proof of tenant insurance. 2.5% Avondale rental tax

(RLNE5835465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12618 W Catalina Dr have any available units?
12618 W Catalina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 12618 W Catalina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12618 W Catalina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12618 W Catalina Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12618 W Catalina Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12618 W Catalina Dr offer parking?
No, 12618 W Catalina Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12618 W Catalina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12618 W Catalina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12618 W Catalina Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12618 W Catalina Dr has a pool.
Does 12618 W Catalina Dr have accessible units?
No, 12618 W Catalina Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12618 W Catalina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12618 W Catalina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12618 W Catalina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12618 W Catalina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College