Amenities

patio / balcony pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

12618 W Catalina Dr Available 06/27/20 All new flooring and paint and a private pool! - Available soon! New paint and carpet currently being installed! Large 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Corte Sierra. Private pool with pool service included. One bedroom downstairs. Large living areas, SS appliances, lots of tile downstairs, and all appliances are included. Balcony has a ''study nook'' perfect for a desk. Grass area in backyard. $10 mthly admin, $1600 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit. No pets (new carpet). Tenant to provide proof of tenant insurance. 2.5% Avondale rental tax



(RLNE5835465)