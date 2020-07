Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful single level home in Avondale is Move-In Ready. This home featured beautiful granite counter tops and laminate/tile flooring through-out the home. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with new blinds in bedrooms and kitchen. Low maintenance backyard paves, artificial turf and large granite rock. Kitchen will include a refrigerator. Pet friendly and move in ready.