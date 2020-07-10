12545 W Jefferson St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa4b010074 ---- Fantastic 3BR / 2 BA Coldwater Springs Home in Avondale! This home has a great open floor plan. As entering through the family room, proceed to the kitchen, nook and dining with access to the covered patio and grassy backyard. Kitchen includes a 3-sided island w/ breakfast bar, 2nd breakfast bar off dining nook, plenty of oak cabinets, new large stainless refrigerator w/ icemaker, built-in microwave and closet pantry. Split bedroom floorplan. Back features laundry w/ access to garage, two guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. The back master suite features large bedroom w/ views of the back, walk-in closet, separate shower & bathtub and double sink vanity. Recessed lighting, lighted ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Washer & Dryer Included. Pets okay, even cats. You will love this well-maintained home!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available