Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

12545 W Jefferson St

12545 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

12545 West Jefferson Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa4b010074 ---- Fantastic 3BR / 2 BA Coldwater Springs Home in Avondale! This home has a great open floor plan. As entering through the family room, proceed to the kitchen, nook and dining with access to the covered patio and grassy backyard. Kitchen includes a 3-sided island w/ breakfast bar, 2nd breakfast bar off dining nook, plenty of oak cabinets, new large stainless refrigerator w/ icemaker, built-in microwave and closet pantry. Split bedroom floorplan. Back features laundry w/ access to garage, two guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. The back master suite features large bedroom w/ views of the back, walk-in closet, separate shower & bathtub and double sink vanity. Recessed lighting, lighted ceiling fans and window blinds throughout. Washer & Dryer Included. Pets okay, even cats. You will love this well-maintained home!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12545 W Jefferson St have any available units?
12545 W Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12545 W Jefferson St have?
Some of 12545 W Jefferson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12545 W Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
12545 W Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12545 W Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12545 W Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 12545 W Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 12545 W Jefferson St offers parking.
Does 12545 W Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12545 W Jefferson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12545 W Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 12545 W Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 12545 W Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 12545 W Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 12545 W Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12545 W Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.

