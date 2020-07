Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Freshly painted and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and pool. Beautiful tile throughout, no carpet. Very open and spacious. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, kitchen island and so much more. Relax and cool off in the sparking pool which includes pool service. No section 8. Pets ok with lessor approval. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS