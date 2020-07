12396 W. Sherman St.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING HOME IN DESIRABLE COLDWATER SPRINGS - NEW INTERIOR PAINT 12/2019 AND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT 12/2019 TILED ENTRY, KITCHEN AND BATHS. KITCHEN HAS PANTRY AND ISLAND, FORMAL DINING, CEILING FAN IN LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM HAS BAY WINDOWS, MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS, FULL HALL BATH, DESERT FRONT AND BACK YARDS, INSIDE LAUNDRY INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. CORNER LOT AND NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE. CLOSE TO I-10, PARKS AND GOLF WITH EASY ACCESS TO GLENDALE ARENA AND WESTGATE CITY CENTER.



(RLNE2499763)