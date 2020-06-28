12354 West Glenrosa Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392 Rio Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Covered Patio and 2 car garage! Located in on a Cul-de-sac close to playground!! 1 bedroom downstairs. Open kitchen with oversized pantry and lots of cabinets. Huge loft upstairs that would be peferct for entertaining or game room! This home is a must see so what are you waiting for????
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
12354 W GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12354 W GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.