All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12354 W GLENROSA Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

12354 W GLENROSA Avenue

12354 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12354 West Glenrosa Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Covered Patio and 2 car garage! Located in on a Cul-de-sac close to playground!! 1 bedroom downstairs. Open kitchen with oversized pantry and lots of cabinets. Huge loft upstairs that would be peferct for entertaining or game room! This home is a must see so what are you waiting for????

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue have any available units?
12354 W GLENROSA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue have?
Some of 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12354 W GLENROSA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue offers parking.
Does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue have a pool?
No, 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12354 W GLENROSA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College