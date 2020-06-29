All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269

12345 West Heatherbrae Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12345 West Heatherbrae Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2,226 sqft 2 Story house in AVONDALE Available NOW Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Rio Crossing

Corner lot right next to greenbelt. Perfect for a family who needs space. 3 bedrooms plus a den downstairs with french doors and a HUGE 28'x14' loft/bonus room wired for cable, vaulted ceilings! Upgraded cabinets throughout. Black Flat top range, microwave, Kohler porcelain sink in kitchen. Eat at the breakfast bar or the dining area. 6 panel doors throughout. Cultured bullnosed marble counters in bathrooms. Nice sized lot with room for RV gate on either side. Move-in ready, OK for quick close! Why wait 12-15 months for a new build? Sold-out community.Minutes from Cardinals stadium and Loop 101.

Cross Streets: El Mirage and Indian School Directions: North on El Mirage, West on Rio Crossing, Sout on 123rd Dr., West on Heatherbrae to home.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5544881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 have any available units?
12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 have?
Some of 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 currently offering any rent specials?
12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 is pet friendly.
Does 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 offer parking?
No, 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 does not offer parking.
Does 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 have a pool?
No, 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 does not have a pool.
Does 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 have accessible units?
No, 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 does not have accessible units.
Does 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College