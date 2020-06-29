12345 W Heatherbrae Dr 21175269

Amenities

4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2,226 sqft 2 Story house in AVONDALE Available NOW Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Rio Crossing



Corner lot right next to greenbelt. Perfect for a family who needs space. 3 bedrooms plus a den downstairs with french doors and a HUGE 28'x14' loft/bonus room wired for cable, vaulted ceilings! Upgraded cabinets throughout. Black Flat top range, microwave, Kohler porcelain sink in kitchen. Eat at the breakfast bar or the dining area. 6 panel doors throughout. Cultured bullnosed marble counters in bathrooms. Nice sized lot with room for RV gate on either side. Move-in ready, OK for quick close! Why wait 12-15 months for a new build? Sold-out community.Minutes from Cardinals stadium and Loop 101.



Cross Streets: El Mirage and Indian School Directions: North on El Mirage, West on Rio Crossing, Sout on 123rd Dr., West on Heatherbrae to home.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



