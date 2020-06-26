All apartments in Avondale
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:08 PM

12233 W Sherman Street

12233 West Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

12233 West Sherman Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
NO ADMIN FEES OR MONTHLY ADDITIONAL ADMIN FEES. Beautiful clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage single story home in Coldwater Springs. Just minutes from I-10, located on a quiet street and walk-able to the park, surrounding trails and golf course. This home has a split floor plan with 18'' diagonal tile, 2'' wooden blinds and ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms and great room. Just painted 2 tone through out the home including the garage. The kitchen has maple cabinets with a breakfast bar, and opens up to a large great room and eat in dining area. Backyard has a large covered patio, mature oleanders, and a second patio perfect for a fire pit. Renter Insurance is required with the owner and BlackRoc listed as additional insured. Come see me today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

