12233 W Flanagan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lots of sq ft for the money! 4 bedroom with Community Pool! - This awesome 4 bedroom home is located in the desirable Avondale subdivision of Cambridge Estates with a community pool. The house comes complete with 4 bedrooms plus a den, versatile upstairs loft and 2.5 baths. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, updated white cabinetry, and an island which offers plenty of room for entertaining. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and double sink vanity plus 3 other guest bedrooms and guest bath. With its warm sense of community and only moments to shops,eateries and transportation this home provides all the elements for relaxing comfortable and easy care living. $1495 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Avondale rental tax of 2.5%, $10 monthly admin fee



(RLNE4975247)