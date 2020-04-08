12218 W Hopi St

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in Cambridge Estates. Downstairs has formal living area and family room, kitchen half bath and 2-car garage. Kitchen has eating area and comes with all appliances. Upstairs has all bedrooms plus laundry room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Master bath has large garden tub/shower combo and dual vanities. Home sits on a larger lot with low maintenance desert rock landscaping. Occupant will have access to community pool. ONw time 99 admin fee plus rental tax on top of rent