Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:40 AM

12218 W Hopi St

12218 West Hopi Street · No Longer Available
Location

12218 West Hopi Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Cambridge Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in Cambridge Estates. Downstairs has formal living area and family room, kitchen half bath and 2-car garage. Kitchen has eating area and comes with all appliances. Upstairs has all bedrooms plus laundry room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Master bath has large garden tub/shower combo and dual vanities. Home sits on a larger lot with low maintenance desert rock landscaping. Occupant will have access to community pool. ONw time 99 admin fee plus rental tax on top of rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12218 W Hopi St have any available units?
12218 W Hopi St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12218 W Hopi St have?
Some of 12218 W Hopi St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12218 W Hopi St currently offering any rent specials?
12218 W Hopi St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12218 W Hopi St pet-friendly?
No, 12218 W Hopi St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12218 W Hopi St offer parking?
Yes, 12218 W Hopi St offers parking.
Does 12218 W Hopi St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12218 W Hopi St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12218 W Hopi St have a pool?
Yes, 12218 W Hopi St has a pool.
Does 12218 W Hopi St have accessible units?
No, 12218 W Hopi St does not have accessible units.
Does 12218 W Hopi St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12218 W Hopi St does not have units with dishwashers.
