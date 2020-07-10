All apartments in Avondale
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

12171 W. Yuma St.

12171 West Yuma Street · No Longer Available
Location

12171 West Yuma Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21513ca0f6 ---- Ready for immediate move in this charming single story three bedroom home in Cambridge estates has new paint throughout and new carpet. Kitchen has stainless steel fridge and stove, black dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups. Neighborhood has large park great for the cool weather to come! Schedule a viewing today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com $50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12171 W. Yuma St. have any available units?
12171 W. Yuma St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12171 W. Yuma St. have?
Some of 12171 W. Yuma St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12171 W. Yuma St. currently offering any rent specials?
12171 W. Yuma St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12171 W. Yuma St. pet-friendly?
No, 12171 W. Yuma St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12171 W. Yuma St. offer parking?
No, 12171 W. Yuma St. does not offer parking.
Does 12171 W. Yuma St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12171 W. Yuma St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12171 W. Yuma St. have a pool?
No, 12171 W. Yuma St. does not have a pool.
Does 12171 W. Yuma St. have accessible units?
No, 12171 W. Yuma St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12171 W. Yuma St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12171 W. Yuma St. has units with dishwashers.

