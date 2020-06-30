12008 W JOBLANCA Road

Amenities
WELCOME HOME This 2090 square ft 3bed 2 and 1/2 bath is in a great neighborhood half a block away from the community park with tons of space for your family, and entertaining guest. 3 1 year old Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances! Fridge & W/D are INCLUDED! Fresh carpet! Many NEW fixtures throughout! All 3 bedrooms have LARGE walk-in closets...2 closets in master! 2'' Faux wood blinds throughout! Beautiful landscaping. This home feels like a new build. Very close to Community POOL ,B-Ball Court & Park! Owner will be landlord looking for someone who will take pride in home and bonus if looking for longer than one year lease. If you have a Realtor, they can provide tour, if not reach out to schedule a showing!