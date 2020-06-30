All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12008 W JOBLANCA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12008 W JOBLANCA Road
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

12008 W JOBLANCA Road

12008 West Joblanca Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12008 West Joblanca Road, Avondale, AZ 85323
Cambridge Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
WELCOME HOME This 2090 square ft 3bed 2 and 1/2 bath is in a great neighborhood half a block away from the community park with tons of space for your family, and entertaining guest. 3 1 year old Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances! Fridge & W/D are INCLUDED! Fresh carpet! Many NEW fixtures throughout! All 3 bedrooms have LARGE walk-in closets...2 closets in master! 2'' Faux wood blinds throughout! Beautiful landscaping. This home feels like a new build. Very close to Community POOL ,B-Ball Court & Park! Owner will be landlord looking for someone who will take pride in home and bonus if looking for longer than one year lease. If you have a Realtor, they can provide tour, if not reach out to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12008 W JOBLANCA Road have any available units?
12008 W JOBLANCA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12008 W JOBLANCA Road have?
Some of 12008 W JOBLANCA Road's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12008 W JOBLANCA Road currently offering any rent specials?
12008 W JOBLANCA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12008 W JOBLANCA Road pet-friendly?
No, 12008 W JOBLANCA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12008 W JOBLANCA Road offer parking?
No, 12008 W JOBLANCA Road does not offer parking.
Does 12008 W JOBLANCA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12008 W JOBLANCA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12008 W JOBLANCA Road have a pool?
Yes, 12008 W JOBLANCA Road has a pool.
Does 12008 W JOBLANCA Road have accessible units?
No, 12008 W JOBLANCA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12008 W JOBLANCA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12008 W JOBLANCA Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College