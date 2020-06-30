12008 W JOBLANCA Road

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

WELCOME HOME This 2090 square ft 3bed 2 and 1/2 bath is in a great neighborhood half a block away from the community park with tons of space for your family, and entertaining guest. 3 1 year old Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances! Fridge & W/D are INCLUDED! Fresh carpet! Many NEW fixtures throughout! All 3 bedrooms have LARGE walk-in closets...2 closets in master! 2'' Faux wood blinds throughout! Beautiful landscaping. This home feels like a new build. Very close to Community POOL ,B-Ball Court & Park! Owner will be landlord looking for someone who will take pride in home and bonus if looking for longer than one year lease. If you have a Realtor, they can provide tour, if not reach out to schedule a showing!