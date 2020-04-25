12 E Hill Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a9379b0b0 ---- This historic 3 bedroom Avondale home has great character with its all plaster walls and ceilings, arched doorways and lots of built-in niches and cabinets. Relax by the cozy fireplace after making dinner in this easy step-saving kitchen with great built-in pantry cabinets. Darling bathroom. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Carpet and Tile GARAGE/PARKING: single carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: oven, cooktop PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1950 YARD: common Additional Amenities: fireplace Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Rick (480)290-3431 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



