All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12 E Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12 E Hill Dr
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

12 E Hill Dr

12 East Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12 East Hill Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
North Old Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a9379b0b0 ---- This historic 3 bedroom Avondale home has great character with its all plaster walls and ceilings, arched doorways and lots of built-in niches and cabinets. Relax by the cozy fireplace after making dinner in this easy step-saving kitchen with great built-in pantry cabinets. Darling bathroom. STATUS: Vacant PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: FLOORING: Carpet and Tile GARAGE/PARKING: single carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: oven, cooktop PROPERTY TYPE: Duplex UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1950 YARD: common Additional Amenities: fireplace Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Rick (480)290-3431 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Ceiling Fan W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 E Hill Dr have any available units?
12 E Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 E Hill Dr have?
Some of 12 E Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 E Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12 E Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 E Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 E Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12 E Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12 E Hill Dr does offer parking.
Does 12 E Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 E Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 E Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 12 E Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12 E Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 12 E Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12 E Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 E Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College