11873 W Edgemont Avenue

Amenities
Recently refreshed with new paint, fixtures, & appliances. Large living room/family room common area. Tile in common areas; wood laminate bedrooms. NO CARPET! Nice kitchen with LARGE walk-in pantry. INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER. Full tub/shower in both hall and master baths. Ceiling fans throughout. Desert landscape front and back with covered patio. Owner has home warranty on home so any issues are fixed quickly and correctly. Great location 5 minutes to I-101 & 10 exchange for easy access to all parts of the valley. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AFTER 8/21.