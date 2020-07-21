All apartments in Avondale
Last updated September 10 2019

11873 W Edgemont Avenue

11873 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11873 West Edgemont Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Recently refreshed with new paint, fixtures, & appliances. Large living room/family room common area. Tile in common areas; wood laminate bedrooms. NO CARPET! Nice kitchen with LARGE walk-in pantry. INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER. Full tub/shower in both hall and master baths. Ceiling fans throughout. Desert landscape front and back with covered patio. Owner has home warranty on home so any issues are fixed quickly and correctly. Great location 5 minutes to I-101 & 10 exchange for easy access to all parts of the valley. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AFTER 8/21.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

